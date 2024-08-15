Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - A diverse group of 151 undergraduate students and eight faculty will participate in unique workforce development programs at 12 of the nation’s national laboratories and a fusion facility during Fall 2024.

This opportunity is part of a continuing effort by the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure the nation has a strong, sustained workforce trained in the skills needed to address the energy, environment, and national security challenges of today and tomorrow.

“The Department of Energy is proud to offer opportunities to students and teachers to learn about DOE, the national labs, and science as a discipline,” said Harriet Kung, Acting Director of the DOE Office of Science. “When students are able to experience working in a laboratory, they have a better understanding of what their careers could be. We are excited to encourage new researchers on their paths to helping us solve the world’s challenges.”

The fall cohort includes 124 two- and four-year undergraduate students and 27 community college students. They are part of the Science Undergraduate Laboratory Internships (SULI) and Community College Internships (CCI) programs, respectively. These students, 26% of which are from Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), will work directly with national lab scientists and engineers on research and technology projects.

In addition, the eight college and university faculty members selected will collaborate with national lab research staff on projects of mutual interest through the Visiting Faculty Program (VFP). These faculty represent seven institutions, 63% of which are MSIs, including 3 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

SULI, CCI, and VFP participants are selected by the DOE national laboratories and facilities from a diverse pool of applicants from academic institutions around the country. The programs are managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) in the DOE Office of Science. For more information, visit the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS) homepage.

A list of recipients can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts/About/Laboratory-Participants.



Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.