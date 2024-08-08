$10.8 Million for 19 projects

Newswise — Extreme-scale science recognizes that disruptive technology changes are occurring across science applications, algorithms, computer architectures, and ecosystems. Emerging trends in this technology span key areas including high-end computing, massive datasets, visualization, and artificial intelligence on increasingly heterogeneous computer architectures. The awards in this announcement are aimed at creating significant innovation in the development of effective paradigms and approaches for realizing the full potential of scientific computing from emerging technologies. The research selected is focused on creating the body of knowledge and understanding that will inform future advances in extreme-scale science, going beyond incremental extensions to current research. View the Funding Opportunity Announcement.