Newswise — A star material for hosting quantum information, diamond nevertheless presents a challenge: Signals from the bits of quantum information embedded in diamond are often messy and inconsistent. In work supported by the Q-NEXT quantum center, which is led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, a Stanford University group has uncovered the source its apparently temperamental nature. Zooming in on diamond’s atomic-level makeup, they demonstrated that the diamond’s variegated interior largely explained the erratic signals from quantum bits embedded within.

