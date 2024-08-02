Newswise — A star material for hosting quantum information, diamond nevertheless presents a challenge: Signals from the bits of quantum information embedded in diamond are often messy and inconsistent. In work supported by the Q-NEXT quantum center, which is led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory, a Stanford University group has uncovered the source its apparently temperamental nature. Zooming in on diamond’s atomic-level makeup, they demonstrated that the diamond’s variegated interior largely explained the erratic signals from quantum bits embedded within.

Read the full story.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
RELATED TOPICS
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest DOE News