Newswise — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory researchers are using the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) technology to revolutionize the maintenance of America’s electric grid, predicting failures before they occur. By leveraging advanced AI-enabled software, they provide energy companies with tools to enhance grid reliability and efficiency, potentially reducing maintenance costs by up to 56% and increasing profits by 3 to 4%. This innovative approach not only supports the integration of renewable energy but also extends the lifespan of existing infrastructure, ensuring a resilient energy supply for the future.

Read the full story.