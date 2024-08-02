Newswise — A recent study by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and MIT revealed the significant consequences of eliminating public transit in Chicago, including increased vehicle congestion, reduced economic activity and disproportionate impacts on underserved communities. Using Argonne’s POLARIS transportation simulation tool, researchers found that travel times would increase by 14%, vehicle ownership would surge by 30%, and over two million activities would be canceled, resulting in a $35 billion annual economic loss. These findings underscore the critical role of public transit in supporting mobility, economic stability and public health in the Chicago region.

Read the full story.