Newswise — Washington, D.C. - Current U.S. Ph.D. students in qualified graduate programs at accredited U.S. academic institutions who are conducting their graduate thesis research in targeted areas of importance to the DOE Office of Science are invited to apply for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) program.

Helpful application assistance workshops will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM EDT and Thursday, October 10, 2024, 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM EDT.

Applications are due at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on November 6, 2024.

The September 12, 2024 workshop will provide a general overview of the program and the application requirements, provide guidance on the preparation of abstracts, and will include a time for discussing potential research topics with the program managers of each major scientific area; register here.

The October 10, 2024 workshop will guide attendees through the application process, answer general questions, provide guidance on proposal writing, and feature discussions with scientists and former awardees; register here.

This program provides supplemental awards to outstanding U.S. graduate students to conduct part of their graduate thesis research at a DOE national laboratory or facility in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist.



The goal is to prepare graduate students for scientific and technical careers critically important to the DOE Office of Science mission. The research opportunity is expected to advance the graduate students’ overall graduate theses while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities available at the host national laboratories.

Since its inception in 2014, the SCGSR program has provided support to more than 1,150 graduate awardees from 165 U.S. universities to conduct thesis research at all 17 DOE national laboratories across the nation.

The SCGSR program is sponsored and managed by the DOE Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists (WDTS), in collaboration with the Office of Science’s six research program offices, the Isotope R&D and Production office, and the DOE national laboratories/facilities.

Program administration support is provided by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE). More information on the SCGSR program can be found at https://science.osti.gov/wdts/scgsr.

For additional information or questions, please contact [email protected].