Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ensuring that scientific funding goes to states and territories that have typically received smaller fractions of federal research dollars in the past, the Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $36 million in funding for 39 research projects in 19 states via the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). The grants connect innovative ideas from scientists at eligible institutions with leading-edge capabilities at the DOE national laboratories.

Supporting scientists while building the expertise and capabilities critical for performing leading research in areas of high importance for the country is a top priority. This program advances both scientific knowledge and the geographic diversity of researchers conducting competitive energy-relevant research.

“Making sure that scientific funding benefits and delivers results to the entire country in a more equitable fashion is a top priority for DOE,” said Harriet Kung, Acting Director of the DOE Office of Science. “The EPSCoR program is an important component of the effort to ensure that all regions of the country can perform competitive and impactful energy-relevant research. These projects will enhance the scientific expertise and capabilities at the EPSCoR institutions and strengthen their connections to the unique capabilities and expertise at the DOE national laboratories.”

The new projects span a wide range of energy research topics, including fundamental work in chemistry and materials science for clean energy, fusion energy, advanced computing, biological and environmental research, high energy and nuclear physics, as well as early-stage R&D for advanced manufacturing, solar energy, vehicles, wind, nuclear power, and carbon management.

Projects were chosen by competitive peer review under a DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement for Building EPSCoR-State/National Laboratory Partnerships. Each project is funded for four years.

The EPSCoR program is managed by the Department’s Office of Science through its Office of Basic Energy Sciences (BES).

The list of awards and more information can be found at science.osti.gov/funding-opportunities/award.

Selection for award negotiations is not a commitment by DOE to issue an award or provide funding. Before funding is issued, DOE and the applicants will undergo a negotiation process, and DOE may cancel negotiations and rescind the selection for any reason during that time.