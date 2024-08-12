Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four of the nation’s top scientists have each been awarded $1 million in direct funding via the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science Distinguished Scientist Fellows program.

The program was established to develop, sustain, and promote scientific and academic excellence in Office of Science (SC) research through collaborations between universities and national laboratories.

The awards, authorized by the America COMPETES act, are bestowed on senior national laboratory scientists. The United States has 17 stellar national laboratories which are powerhouses of science and technology, tackling the world’s greatest scientific challenges.

“It is an honor to recognize the outstanding research of these awardees,” said Harriet Kung, Acting Director of the DOE Office of Science. “They are advancing science solutions for the nation and taking on some of our biggest challenges in bioenergy, materials science, physics, and computing. I look forward to their continued success and impactful results especially as they continue to move forward in their careers, inspiring a new generation of scientists ready to tackle the big questions and challenges of the future.”

The 2024 DOE Office of Science Distinguished Fellows are:

Mary Raafat Mikhail Bishai, Brookhaven National Laboratory, honored for enduring contributions at the intensity frontier of high energy physics in unraveling fundamental properties of neutrinos; extraordinary leadership and service to the particle physics community; and deep commitment to broadening participation through mentoring next generation scientists.

Lois Curfman McInnes, Argonne National Laboratory, honored for exceptional accomplishments in innovative algorithms and software; leadership in major projects, including Scientific Discovery through Advanced Computing (SciDAC) and the Exascale Computing Project; promotion of scientific productivity and software sustainability; and for outstanding efforts to broaden participation in high-performance computing and related science and engineering.

Kristin Persson, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, honored for pioneering advancements in data-driven materials design and discovery through first-principles based computations and analysis algorithms that yield materials with optimal properties for engineers and scientists worldwide to accelerate innovation, and for her management and outreach skills that promote the DOE missions.

Gerald A. Tuskan, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, honored for foundational scientific advances in the development of resilient bioenergy feedstock crops; for excellence in leading large, multi-institutional science teams toward a robust, sustainable bioeconomy; and for supporting the next generation of diverse scientists.

The Fellows were selected based on their outstanding scientific leadership and engagement with research communities. They were also recognized because of sustained scientific excellence and achievement; relevance to programmatic goals of the DOE Office of Science; service to the research community; mentoring of early career scientists and/or engineers; and commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Each of the scientists will give an online public lecture in the coming months. Here are dates and information for the public online lectures from each Distinguished Scientist Fellow:

DOE SC Distinguished Scientist Fellow Lecture: Mary Raafat Mikhail Bishai, Ph.D.

Jan 14, 2025, 1:30-3:00 pm ET

Register to attend virtually.

DOE SC Distinguished Scientist Fellow Lecture: Lois Curfman McInnes, Ph.D.

Feb 10, 2025, 1:30 – 3:00 pm ET

Register to attend virtually.

DOE SC Distinguished Scientist Fellow Lecture: Kristin Persson, Ph.D.

Oct 17, 2024, 1:30 – 3:00 pm ET

Register to attend virtually.

DOE SC Distinguished Scientist Fellow Lecture: Gerald A. Tuskan, Ph.D.

Nov 19, 2024, 1:30 – 3:00 pm ET

Register to attend virtually.

For more information about the Distinguished Scientist Fellows Program, please visit the Distinguished Scientist Fellows website. The Department of Energy is committed to supporting a diverse cadre of investigators and fostering safe, diverse, equitable, and inclusive work, research, and funding environments; read the Office of Science’s Statement of Commitment for more information.