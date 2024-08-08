Newswise — ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (August 8, 2024) – It’s too early to think about fall allergies – isn’t it?

“If you suffer from fall allergies, you should be thinking now, in mid-August, about starting the medications you normally take to treat symptoms,” says allergist Gailen Marshall, MD, PhD, president of the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology ACAAI). “And although spring, summer and fall have distinct sets of allergens that crop up, the symptoms are often the same. People who have multiple triggers may not be able to distinguish between what’s causing their symptoms. They just know they’re congested, with red eyes and an itchy nose.”

If you have fall allergies, you’ve no doubt heard of ragweed, the biggest allergy trigger in the fall. Ragweed usually starts releasing pollen with cool nights and warm days in August and can last into September and October. And the bad news is that most people who are allergic to spring plants are also allergic to ragweed.

What should you do to manage allergy and asthma symptoms in the fall? Many of the same things you do in spring, according to ACAAI. Below are five tips to help you manage fall allergy symptoms.

Start your medications now – In addition to starting fall allergy medication two weeks or so before symptoms usually begin, you should also continue your medication for two weeks after the first frost. Both nasal and eye symptoms associated with ragweed allergies can linger after pollen is no longer in the air. Visit your allergist – Make an appointment to see your board-certified allergist. They can offer you options for treatment you may not have considered. If your symptoms are worse or better, or if you have new symptoms since your last visit, your allergist can create a plan unique to you. Did you know that allergists specialize in asthma treatment? If you are coughing or wheezing more than you did previously, ask your allergist about getting tested for asthma. Avoid triggers – With ragweed ever-present in the fall, do everything you can to make sure you’re not tracking it into your home. Shed clothes, shoes and hats at the door, and throw them in the washer. Make sure to shower and wash your hair before bed so you’re not sleeping in pollen. If you’re working or playing outdoors, a NIOSH N95-rated mask can help you keep pollen at bay. Wear a hat and sunglasses to prevent pollen from getting in your eyes and keep car and home windows closed. Use air conditioning whenever possible. Get rid of mold - Anywhere there is water, you may find mold and it often appears in the fall. Mold appears in basements, bathrooms, leaky cabinets under your sink, or in a pile of dead leaves in your backyard. The key to reducing mold is moisture control. Be sure to use bathroom fans and clean standing water immediately. Scrub any visible mold from surfaces with detergent and water, and dry completely. You can also help ward off mold by keeping home humidity below 60% and cleaning gutters regularly. Consider allergy immunotherapy - Immunotherapy is a long-term approach for treating people with severe or chronic allergies and can be found in both shots and tablets. Unlike medications to treat symptoms, immunotherapy works similarly to vaccines — desensitizing your immune system to allergens over time. Immunotherapy can also improve asthma symptoms. Your allergist can help you determine if immunotherapy is the right treatment for you.

If you suffer from any seasonal allergies, see a board-certified allergist. Allergists are trained to diagnose and treat your symptoms, and to work with you to create an individual action plan.

If you think you might be one of the more than 50 million Americans who suffer from allergy and asthma, find an allergist in your area with the allergist locator tool.

About ACAAI

ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter/X.