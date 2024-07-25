Yeman Collier, a seasoned executive with more than 17 years of leadership experience in information technology, will assume the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at the University of Chicago Medicine starting July 29.

Collier joins UChicago Medicine from UT Health San Antonio, where he has served as Vice President and CIO since 2012. During his tenure there, he provided strategic direction, guiding the organization’s IT resources through a period of growth and innovation. His leadership was pivotal in supporting the expansion of clinical services, research capabilities and academic initiatives.

Notably, Collier spearheaded the modernization of UT Health’s technology infrastructure, successfully preparing for the launch of UT Health San Antonio's state-of-the-art Multispecialty and Research Hospital.

Prior to UT Health San Antonio, Collier served as Chief Technology Officer at City of Hope in the Los Angeles area. He also held the position of Vice President/Chief Technology Officer at OSF HealthCare in Illinois, an integrated health system with more than 23,000 employees across hospitals, urgent care centers and physician practices.

Collier holds a bachelor's degree in engineering and management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He succeeds Jim Murry, who is retiring from UChicago Medicine after nearly three years of service.