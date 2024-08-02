Newswise — In a recent study, researchers at Yale School of Medicine showed that artificial intelligence can diagnose Marfan Syndrome from a simple facial photograph at 98.5% overall accuracy.

The genetic disorder usually results in a tall, thin frame, and can also lead to heart complications.

"The most important issue with Marfan syndrome is that the aorta (especially the ascending aorta, right above the heart) becomes enlarged and can split suddenly," said John Elefteriades, MD, Professor of Surgery at Yale School of Medicine and lead author of the study. "Being able to identify individuals by AI from a photograph will enhance diagnosis and enable protective therapies."

