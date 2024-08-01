Deanna Nardella, MD, a National Clinical Scholar at Yale School of Medicine, is available during August (National Breastfeeding Month) to discuss the prevalence and benefits of breast pumps.

In a recent study, Nardella and colleagues find women who had used a pump breastfed for 21 weeks longer on average than women who didn't. 91% of respondents reported using a pump at least once.

"We hope our findings will be used to support both advocacy and policy efforts to ensure access to quality pumps for U.S. families and future studies to inform evidence-based practices for effective and safe pump use," Nardella said. "The latter are key for promoting more equitable breastfeeding outcomes for families and ensuring best medical practice."