OnsiteGene Inc., a member of the NIH RADx initiative, is proud to announce the launch of XDive®, the world's first 5-minute real-time PCR instrument. This groundbreaking innovation completes 40 thermal cycles and real-time fluorescent imaging in just 5 minutes while maintaining sensitivity comparable to leading brands on the market.

XDive offers unparalleled efficiency, capable of processing 16 samples and up to 64 multiplexing targets per run. The instrument has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 and Monkeypox testing using swab or saliva samples. XDive's editable panel technology simplifies the regulatory process for developing test kits and syndromic panels, significantly reducing time, cost, and risk.

The superfast master mix used in the XDive instrument is in a dried form, allowing for easy shipping and storage at room temperature with a shelf life of 6 months.

OnsiteGene has also developed the XPrep module, designed to extract RNA/DNA and seamlessly load XDive cartridges. With the XPrep module, XDive instruments provide a comprehensive and flexible sample-to-answer platform with up to 96-sample throughput, up to 256 multiplexing targets, and a 30-minute turnaround time.

OnsiteGene is currently seeking distributors, licensing, and collaborators worldwide. For more information, please visit us at ADLM 2024 Booth #1047 or contact us at [email protected].