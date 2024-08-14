Newswise — As the school year kicked off in California this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging more campuses to adopt bans on cell phone usage to address a growing mental health crisis among students.

Proponents say such bans would work to prevent cyberbullying, address rising rates of depression and anxiety and improve student focus in the classrooms.

But would removing smartphones during school hours work to accomplish these goals?

Dr. John Piacentini, a child and adolescent psychologist and professor at UCLA Health, said he agrees the bans would have a positive influence in several areas including student’s critical thinking skills, social development, attention span and mental health.

“There are more harms associated with cellphone use in school than the benefits,” said Piacentini, who is also a father of three.

Piacentini, who serves as director of the UCLA Center for Child Anxiety Resilience, Education, and Support program, is available for interviews to discuss the impacts of cell phone usage on children’s mental health.

