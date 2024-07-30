Internationally renowned workplace visionary Seth Mattison has been named keynote speaker for CFES Brilliant Pathways’ 2024 conference, “The College & Career AI Revolution: Get Ready Now” that will take place in Burlington, Vt., Nov. 18-19.

The conference, designed for educators, business leaders and other professionals, will focus on artificial intelligence and the significant impacts it will have on young people who are preparing for their future endeavors in ways that are only now starting to be understood.

“We’re still at the very dawn of the AI era, and we can only imagine its full potential,” said CFES President and Co-CEO Rick Dalton. “But some of its profound effects on education are beginning to come into focus, and this conference will give those who attend a leg up on understanding the educational trends of tomorrow.”

Mattison examines these new employment and educational trends and predicts what it all means for young people on the cusp of their careers. “Jobs are changing faster than people,” he says. “We wonder what work is going to be left for us — and the stakes have never been higher to get it right.”

​​Named to the Top 50 Keynote Speakers in the World list, Mattison has shared his insights with millions of business leaders around the globe and worked closely with the world’s most recognizable brands including Mastercard, Johnson and Johnson, IBM, The Dallas Cowboys, AT&T, PepsiCo, GE Energy, E&Y, Caterpillar and The Walt Disney Company.

His message focuses on the commoditization of labor, and what young people today can do to find a niche where even some of the most creative jobs in the world are performed by machines.

AI, for example, can instantly draw up a set of blueprints on par with the best architects. But human skill and instinct will still be needed to ensure the people in those buildings feel inspired, connected and supported, Mattison says.

Students must ask, “Where do I find my advantage in the age of machines?” he said.

Other sessions and speakers at the conference will examine AI as well, with topics including Transforming Higher Education: The Impact of AI, The Impact of AI on Today’s Workforce and Access and Equity in AI.

Along with these forward-looking seminars, CFES will also highlight its ongoing programming, including Young Men of Talent, which strives to reverse the trend of declining Black and Brown male student enrollment, and the Vermont Pitch Challenge, a worldwide, Shark Tank-like competition among high school students to imagine and develop creative businesses and ideas.

Attendees will also hear practical advice on obtaining financial aid, maximizing school potential to get young people ready for college and careers and an examination of the fastest growing careers.

These careers, Mattison says, will be most satisfying for those who love what they are producing and find ways to make it show. “Leave a part of yourself in your work,” he advises. “Love stands as our indomitable, uniquely human edge.”

CFES Brilliant Pathways is a global leader in college and career preparedness, working with schools, colleges and business and community leaders to ensure that underserved students have access to opportunities. A full agenda of the conference along with information on how to register can be found at https://brilliantpathways.org/our-program/national-conference/.