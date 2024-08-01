Newswise — Media Advisory

WHAT: Wistar Celebrates Accomplishments of 58 Diverse, Next-Gen Students & Pre-apprentices Completing Summer Science Education & Training Programs



WHERE: The Wistar Institute, 3601 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104



WHEN: Thursday, August 8 at 2 p.m. (program 2-4 p.m.; reception 4-5 p.m.)



WHO: Presentations by:



- Dr. Dario C. Altieri, Wistar President and CEO

- Dr. Kristy Shuda McGuire, Wistar Dean of Biomedical Studies

- Dr. William Wunner, Wistar Professor Emeritus and Founder of Biomedical Technician Training Program



Wistar marks the 25th Anniversary of the Institute’s Biomedical Technical Training (BTT) Program and celebrates participants of its Summer 2024 Education & Training Programs during a completion ceremony on August 8, 2024.



Dr. William Wunner, founder of the Institute’s Biomedical Technician Training Pre-Apprenticeship, will be the event keynote speaker.



More than 58 students from the City, Greater Philadelphia region, and across the nation will be recognized.



The students are completing one of four summer training programs at Wistar: the Biomedical Technician Training (BTT) Pre-Apprenticeship; the Cheyney University Internship; Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU); and the High School Program in Biomedical Research.



All four programs provide diverse, non-traditional students at the high school and undergraduate levels with hands-on laboratory training and the opportunity to contribute to Wistar biomedical research, with the goal of preparing students for continuing education and careers in the life sciences. The Wistar Institute’s Hubert J.P. Schoemaker Education and Training Center oversees all the organization’s education and training programs, which in 2023 included more than 450 students and fellows.



Wistar has developed and run biomedical research training programs for at least 30 years, starting with its high school summer program in 1994.



Wistar’s mission includes training a diverse and skilled workforce for the life sciences through engagement with authentic biomedical research. Wistar’s education and training programs serve high school students through postdoctoral fellows and include workforce training for adults, pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships.



The Wistar Institute, the first independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute in the United States, marshals the talents of an international team of outstanding scientists through a culture of biomedical collaboration and innovation. Wistar scientists are focused on solving some of the world’s most challenging and important problems in the field of cancer, infectious disease, and immunology. Wistar has been producing groundbreaking advances in world health for more than a century, consistent with its legacy of leadership in biomedical research and a track record of life-saving contributions in immunology and cell biology. wistar.org.