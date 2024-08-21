Newswise — Per the November 2022 recommendation from the WHO, we are now using the term "mpox" instead of "monkeypox"

“WHO’s declaration of mpox as a public health emergency is a wake-up call on the dangers of another emerging infectious disease. The public health community must address this threat in a proactive and decisive manner to understand, contain and hopefully end its transmission."

"The longer we wait, the more likely mpox will spread to all corners of the world. Let’s use what we learned from our mistakes managing COVID-19 and act with solidarity as a global community to address this threat.” said Dr. Benjamin.

