Newswise — Cases of whooping cough are on the rise, according to the CDC.

According to recent CDC data, cases are three times higher than this time last year. As kids head back to school, the bacterial illness is returning to pre pandemic levels.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Adriana Glenn is an assistant professor in the GW School of Nursing. She can discuss Whooping Cough, the symptoms and the risk for children.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She discuss the increase in cases.



