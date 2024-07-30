G&H, a rising world leader in the life sciences manufacturing sector, will be exhibiting its latest bioscientific innovations and capabilities at the 2024 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Clinical Lab Expo, held at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois (United States) between July 30th and August 1st, 2024. This year’s conference theme revolves around boldly advancing global laboratory medicine, a strong statement that will be highlighted throughout G&H’s overall conference presence.

With an award-winning medical device manufacturing process set in place, the company is planning on diversifying its established position as a reliable healthcare device and instrumentation supplier. Next to specific medtech showcasing, which will be available at booth #1249, G&H will be focusing on its extensive design scope and improved deliverability of life science technology solutions. This strategic direction reflects the need to solve two of the most pressing challenges within the healthcare sector, which are the long development timelines and exposed supplier security.

According to the 2024 BDO annual survey of life sciences CFOs, 41% of life sciences CFOs plan to strategically change their sourcing and vendor agreements in 2024 due to supply chain risks. Such intentions are a direct result of the cumulative disruptions suffered in the international medtech design and production cycles throughout the past 5 years, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic. G&H’s focus on seamless vertical integration through increased manufacturing capabilities aims to respond to such an economically testing issue. The interdisciplinarity and heritage knowledge that characterize the Life Sciences R&D team at G&H also minimizes time gaps between the different manufacturing touchpoints found in traditional production cycles in this sector. Additionally, the emerging expansion of G&H into the United States market through its upcoming Life Sciences Innovation Hub, housed in Rochester, New York, will meet the specific customer expectations in the North American region. As such, the already established “made in the US” quality of G&H innovations will expand into life sciences, in particular in terms of technology, timeline efficiency, regulations, and cost management. Because of the broad application umbrella hosted by the G&H group globally, the wholistic approach regarding medtech development will translate into an accelerated speed of time-to-value in this market space, with immediate effect for the customer.