G&H, a rising world leader in the life sciences manufacturing sector, will be exhibiting its latest bioscientific innovations and capabilities at the 2024 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Clinical Lab Expo, held at McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois (United States) between July 30th and August 1st, 2024. This year’s conference theme revolves around boldly advancing global laboratory medicine, a strong statement that will be highlighted throughout G&H’s overall conference presence.
With an award-winning medical device manufacturing process set in place, the company is planning on diversifying its established position as a reliable healthcare device and instrumentation supplier. Next to specific medtech showcasing, which will be available at booth #1249, G&H will be focusing on its extensive design scope and improved deliverability of life science technology solutions. This strategic direction reflects the need to solve two of the most pressing challenges within the healthcare sector, which are the long development timelines and exposed supplier security.
According to the 2024 BDO annual survey of life sciences CFOs, 41% of life sciences CFOs plan to strategically change their sourcing and vendor agreements in 2024 due to supply chain risks. Such intentions are a direct result of the cumulative disruptions suffered in the international medtech design and production cycles throughout the past 5 years, in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic. G&H’s focus on seamless vertical integration through increased manufacturing capabilities aims to respond to such an economically testing issue. The interdisciplinarity and heritage knowledge that characterize the Life Sciences R&D team at G&H also minimizes time gaps between the different manufacturing touchpoints found in traditional production cycles in this sector.
Additionally, the emerging expansion of G&H into the United States market through its upcoming Life Sciences Innovation Hub, housed in Rochester, New York, will meet the specific customer expectations in the North American region. As such, the already established “made in the US” quality of G&H innovations will expand into life sciences, in particular in terms of technology, timeline efficiency, regulations, and cost management. Because of the broad application umbrella hosted by the G&H group globally, the wholistic approach regarding medtech development will translate into an accelerated speed of time-to-value in this market space, with immediate effect for the customer.
“The conversations our team will be having at this year’s edition of ADLM will mark a pivoting point for the way we collaborate with our clients and interested parties” says Bryan Bothwell, G&H Executive Vice President Life Sciences. “The key word for our presence in Chicago is scope – more specifically, we are aiming to explore potentials on the clients’ side in a more wholistic manner than previously done. Given the impressive range of medtech solutions and state-of-the-art design capabilities found within G&H internationally, this approach feels like the natural next step in welcoming new projects that we can take from prototype to market in record time. The Life Sciences branch is currently the largest sector of the healthcare industry globally, with a projected rapid expansion in terms of innovation and revenue. So, it becomes imperative to facilitate those unique touchpoints between high-tech enablers and providers, to co-create the world’s next breakthroughs. In the end, we are talking about actions that have a direct impact on the quality of human life. I think prospective clients will be impressed by the large range of medtech possibilities G&H can host through our global manufacturing capacity, from big picture prototyping to providing the last, simple consumable needed for their design.”
Conference participants can book a meeting with the G&H team to discuss end-to-end development opportunities for medical applications. Please book your slot here and start the discussions about the future of your biotech solution at booth #1249.