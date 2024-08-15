Newswise — Monkeypox has been declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization.

This comes after an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread into Africa.

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 96% of all cases and deaths are in Congo. More than 500 people have died.

The George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight and analysis. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

David Diemert is the clinical director of the GW vaccine research unit and professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can talk about the risk of mpox spreading in the United States.

Christopher Mores is a professor in the department of global health in the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. His research focuses on the role of viral characteristics in determining transmission potential.

Marc Siegel, is an associate professor of medicine at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and is an infectious disease expert.

Jose Lucar is an associate professor of infectious diseases at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Maria Elena Ruiz is an associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Emily Smith, is an associate professor of global health and an expert in infectious diseases and epidemiology, at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health.