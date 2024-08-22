Newswise — Rockville, Md. (August 22, 2024)—The ability of skeletal muscle to produce force (contractile function) and contraction-stimulated glucose uptake (increase in clearing sugar from bloodstream) do not differ by time of day, regardless of sex or muscle type. The first-of-its-kind study directly investigated intrinsic contractile function or glucose metabolism in skeletal muscle over a 24-hour circadian cycle. The findings were published in the journal Function.

A growing body of research suggests that these two factors vary by time of day, while chronobiological effects on intrinsic skeletal muscle properties are thought to be the underlying mediator. To test their theory, researchers measured intrinsic contractile function and endurance, as well as contraction-stimulated glucose uptake in mice four times per day.

“Overall, these results suggest that time-of-day variation in exercise performance and the glycemia-reducing benefits of exercise are not due to chronobiological effects on intrinsic muscle function or contraction-stimulated glucose uptake,” the research team wrote.

Read the full article, “Intrinsic skeletal muscle function and contraction-stimulated glucose uptake do not vary by time-of-day in mice ,” published ahead of print in the journal Function. Contact APS Media Relations or call 301.634.7314 to schedule an interview with a member of the research team.