Newswise — Brick, N.J. - August 27, 2024 - With reporting this week of a Massachusetts man being infected with the rare mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus, you may wonder how serious is this virus and do you need to be concerned about it while trying to enjoy the outdoors these last few weeks of summer. Sukrut Dwivedi, DO, Infectious Diseases Section Chief at Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center, shares some answers.

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE)?

EEE is a rare but serious virus. It is transmitted between infected mosquitoes to horses, birds and other animals typically. While EEE only occurs in fewer than five percent of people infected with the virus, it is one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases in the United States with a 33 percent mortality rate and significant brain damage in most survivors. A diagnosis is confirmed through a combination of symptom assessment and blood test or a test of spinal fluid for the virus or antibodies.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Presidential medical advisor during COVID-19, was hospitalized for West Nile virus recently. How is EEE different from other illnesses spread by mosquitoes, like West Nile virus?

While both EEE and West Nile virus are mosquito-borne illnesses with some overlapping symptoms, EEE is typically more severe with a higher mortality rate and more significant neurological consequences. West Nile virus, on the other hand, has a wider geographic range and typically causes milder illness.

What are the symptoms and how is it treated?

Most people who are infected with EEE show no signs of illness. However, after an incubation period of four to 10 days, some cases can result in headache, confusion, vomiting, chills and fever. In patients whose immune systems are compromised from other chronic illnesses, the incubation period for EEE can be longer. Serious complications of EEE include inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), seizures or coma. The care approach for EEE is based on the symptoms that are presenting, as there is no specific treatment for the illness. In the case of encephalitis, patients require close monitoring for increased pressure surrounding the brain.

Mosquitoes are everywhere, especially in the summer. What can I do to protect myself?

Try to avoid having standing water in your yard. Bird baths, old tires and empty, upright flower pots make perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Try to stay indoors if you can from dusk to dawn, which is peak activity time for mosquitoes. If you need to be outside, wear long sleeves and pants, and use insect repellent to help protect yourself.

If you are showing symptoms of EEE, Dr. Dwivedi notes it’s important to see a health care provider right away. To locate a provider near you, call 844-HMH-WELL. For property concerns, contact your local Health Department and/or Mosquito Commission.

