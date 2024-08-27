Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The American Academy of Ophthalmology is sounding the alarm on over-the-counter eye drops advertised as eye color-changing solutions. These products are not FDA approved, have not been tested for safety or efficacy, and could potentially damage the eyes.

“Consumers seeing these products on TikTok or elsewhere online need to know that they are not FDA approved,” said JoAnn A. Giaconi, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. “The ads show dramatic before-and-after shots and vague information on how the drops actually work to change eye color. But here’s the reality, there’s no evidence that they do anything at all, and no evidence that they’re safe.”

Because the products are not FDA approved, they have not undergone rigorous safety and efficacy testing, and it’s unclear if Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations were followed during production. Unregulated manufacturing facility conditions can lead to contaminated products that can cause dangerous eye infections.

Potential safety risks of using unregulated eye drops include:

Inflammation

Infection

Light sensitivity

Increased eye pressure or glaucoma

Permanent vision loss

Manufacturers claim that the drops include an ingredient that adjusts natural levels of melanin in the iris, the colored part of the eye. But there is no evidence that the formula can target the iris pigment. And if the drops did destroy the pigmented cells in the iris, it could potentially harm the eye, causing light sensitivity, eye inflammation, and eventually vision loss. It’s also unclear how other parts of the eye that rely on melanin to function properly, such as the retina, would react to this ingredient.

“Social media and the internet are full of potentially dangerous eye health claims. Bottomline, the Academy advises the public to never put anything in the eye that isn’t made to go in the eye,” Dr. Giaconi said. “You’re putting yourself at risk for painful eye conditions or even blindness.”

The safest way to change eye color is with colored contact lenses, but only if the lenses are prescribed, dispensed, and fitted by a qualified eye health professional.

