Newswise — Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells (WJ-MSCs) are gaining significant attention in regenerative medicine for their potential to treat degenerative diseases and mitigate radiation injuries. WJ-MSCs are more naïve and have a better safety profile, making them suitable for both autologous and allogeneic transplantations. This review highlights the regenerative potential of WJ-MSCs and their clinical applications in mitigating various types of radiation injuries. In this review, we will also describe why WJ-MSCs will become one of the most probable stem cells for future regenerative medicine along with a balanced view on their strengths and weaknesses. Finally, the most updated literature related to both preclinical and clinical usage of WJ-MSCs for their potential application in the regeneration of tissues and organs will also be compiled.

Key Words: Stem cells, Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells, Radiotherapy, Xerostomia, Lung fibrosis

Core Tip: Stem cells, particularly Wharton’s jelly mesenchymal stem cells (WJ-MSCs), are pivotal in cell-based therapy due to their robust tissue repair abilities. While radiotherapy is a common cancer treatment, it often causes collateral damage to healthy tissues, reducing its efficacy. WJ-MSCs, resembling embryonic stem cells, exhibit superior differentiation and safety, making them ideal for both autologous and allogeneic transplants. This review emphasizes WJ-MSCs’ regenerative potential and clinical utility in alleviating radiation-induced injuries resulting from radiotherapy across various cancer types.