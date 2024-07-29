DETROIT – Taunya A. Phillips has been named the assistant vice president for Technology Commercialization in the Division of Research & Innovation at Wayne State University.

Phillips will lead revitalization efforts of the technology transfer and commercialization office that includes increasing the protection and commercialization of intellectual property developed at Wayne State, as well as promoting innovation and entrepreneurship efforts in support of the university’s strategic goals and Prosperity Agenda. Her guidance will aid the university’s efforts and commitment to propelling Michigan’s competitiveness in 21st century commerce and cultivating a campus that is “open for business” through creating important solutions to societal challenges.

Under her leadership, Phillips will guide the university in its goal to increase invention disclosures by 50% over the next 5 years, as well as increase its patent, licensing and start-up company portfolio. In doing so, Wayne State will increase its support of innovation and economic growth by translating university research into marketable products and services that impact society.

“I am pleased to welcome Taunya Phillips to Wayne State University to help us translate the important work of our faculty and students,” said Ezemenari M. Obasi, Ph.D., vice president for research & innovation. “Her expertise and experiences will play a key role in reinvigorating our technology transfer and commercialization operations that will be critical in cultivating a new innovative culture at the university. Through her leadership and engagement with TechTown, she will guide our technology transfer and commercialization team to foster the important discoveries of our faculty that ultimately will improve our impact on the innovation ecosystem.”

“We are excited to partner with Taunya Phillips to leverage TechTown’s expertise in accelerating early-stage technology ventures to create value for more Wayne State startups,” said Ned Staebler, vice president for economic development and president and CEO of TechTown. “Through our partnership and by fostering innovation, we will continue to invest the pipeline of turning ideas into reality.”

Phillips has nearly 20 years of experience in the technology commercialization field. Most recently she was the director of the Office of Technology Commercialization at the University of Kentucky where she led a group of 18 technology transfer professionals to manage the identification, protection, marketing and licensing of intellectual property disclosed at the university. During her time there, she helped to build and foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem through the Launch Blue startup accelerator that helped bring to life scalable deep tech startups from the university and regional community. She helped direct various technology development support programs including mentor-in-residence, CATalyst proof-of-concept fund, UK Women Innovators Network, along with a student focused fellows and ambassadors’ program.

Prior to joining the University of Kentucky’s technology commercialization operations, she directed the minority engineering program and was a lecturer of mechanical engineering at the university. For 12 years she held engineering and management positions at Milliken & Company located in Spartanburg, SC, an industrial manufacturer specializing in flooring, textiles, chemicals, and healthcare solutions. She received a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kentucky.

“I am thrilled to join Wayne State University and contribute to its mission of advancing innovation and economic growth,” said Phillips. “By fostering a collaborative environment, we can transform groundbreaking research into impactful solutions that benefit society and drive Michigan’s competitiveness in the global market."

Phillips will join the university August 1, 2024.

Joan Dunbar, Ph.D. returned to Wayne State University from retirement in January to assist with the revitalization of the Office of Technology Commercialization and to assist with the search for a permanent leader.

“We are extremely grateful to Joan for returning to her former role to aid us in transitioning our technology commercialization operations back into the Division of Research & Innovation,” said Obasi. “Her willingness to offer her expertise and assistance, as well as welcome Taunya, has paved a solid path to help grow the important work of our technology commercialization staff. With her guidance, we are on a great path forward, and we are most appreciative for all she has done.”

