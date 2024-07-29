Newswise — Walsh University has signed a major multi-year agreement with Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital Sports Medicine, strengthening a strong collaboration to enhance the health and wellness of its student scholar athletes. As part of the five-year agreement, Mercy Hospital Sports Medicine will be the preferred medical provider and major sponsor for Walsh University athletics, which competes in 27 intercollegiate sports supporting nearly 750 athletes.

This expanded partnership, effective August 1, 2024, builds on an existing relationship and introduces comprehensive services that include 10 full-time sports medical professionals comprised of athletic trainers and strength and conditioning coaches, providing unparalleled support to Walsh University’s scholar-athletes.

“Partnering with the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital affords our students a world-renown level of care and expertise,” said Christina Paone, Interim Vice President Athletics and Athletic Director at Walsh University. “Having our scholar-athletes receive top-tier care will enable them to perform at their best while maintaining optimal health and safety."

Mercy Hospital Sports Medicine will deliver extensive services, including initial injury assessment, management and treatment, injury prevention education, and guidance on equipment and supplies. The partnership also features practice and competitive coverage, supervision of the athletic training room, and coordination with coaching staffs to provide personalized attention for each athlete that typifies the Walsh athletic experience.

“We are thrilled to continue and expand our relationship with Walsh University,” said Mercy Hospital Chief Operating Officer, David K. Stewart. “This partnership reflects our commitment to providing exceptional sports medicine services and supporting the overall well-being of student scholar-athletes. We look forward to fostering a healthy and dynamic athletic environment at Walsh.”

The agreement also includes strength and conditioning services with certified professionals, designing and implementing training programs tailored to each sport. In addition, licensed physicians and physical therapists will provide specialized coverage, including home game attendance and regular clinic checks. Walsh University students will also have access to the planned state-of-the-art Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center planned to open in downtown Cleveland in 2027.

The services provided by Mercy Hospital Sports Medicine will also extend to administrative support, ensuring that all athlete physicals, emergency medical cards, and concussion management tests are properly documented and reviewed.

Walsh University recently added three new sports programs including NCAA Division II women’s STUNT, men’s league Sprint Football, and most recently men's and women's Division I Club Rugby, who will kick off their inaugural season this September.

About Walsh University

Walsh University is an independent, co-educational, Catholic, liberal arts and sciences institution that promotes academic excellence and diversity and provides close faculty-student interaction. It is dedicated to teaching its 2,311 students from 37 states and 24 countries to become leaders in service to others through a values-based education with an international perspective in the Judeo-Christian tradition. Walsh University is a strong advocate for lifelong learning and serves our students and alumni as a dedicated education partner for life. www.walsh.edu.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. Cleveland Clinic is consistently recognized in the U.S. and throughout the world for its expertise and care. Among Cleveland Clinic’s 81,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,743 salaried physicians and researchers, and 20,160 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,690-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, 276 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2023, there were 13.7 million outpatient encounters, 323,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 301,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 132 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org. Follow us at twitter.com/CleClinicNews. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.