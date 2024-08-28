Newswise — More than 10,000 cases of Apple Juice sold at stores across the U.S. have been recalled.

​​The apple juice, sold under the “Great Value” brand at Walmart stores, is being recalled over high levels of arsenic. The product is in stores across 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

The apple juice is manufactured by Refresco Beverages US Inc, which is based in Tampa.

