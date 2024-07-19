Newswise — The hormone Neuropeptide Y (NPY) plays critical roles in feeding, satiety, obesity, and weight control. However, its complex peptide structure has hindered the development of fast and biocompatible detection methods. Previous studies utilizing electrochemical techniques with carbon fiber microelectrodes (CFMEs) have targeted the oxidation of amino acid residues like tyrosine to measure peptides. Here, we employ the modified sawhorse waveform (MSW) to enable voltammetric identification of NPY through tyrosine oxidation. Use of MSW improves NPY detection sensitivity and selectivity by reducing interference from catecholamines like dopamine, serotonin, and others compared to the traditional triangle waveform. The technique utilizes a holding potential of −0.2 V and a switching potential of 1.2 V that effectively etches and renews the CFME surface to simultaneously detect NPY and other monoamines with a sensitivity of 5.8 ± 0.94 nA/µM (n = 5). Furthermore, we observed adsorption-controlled, subsecond NPY measurements with CFMEs and MSW. The effective identification of exogenously applied NPY in biological fluids demonstrates the feasibility of this methodology for in vivo and ex vivo studies. These results highlight the potential of MSW voltammetry to enable fast, biocompatible NPY quantification to further elucidate its physiological roles.