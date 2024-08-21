Newswise — Public speaking may be one of the most crucial skills for politicians, playing a vital role in their ability to connect with voters and colleagues. But after being diagnosed with a rare brain disorder a year ago, Virginia Representative, Jennifer Wexton, literally lost her voice.

“Difficulty speaking is just one of the many symptoms associated with progressive supranu clear palsy (PSP),” explains Umer Akbar, M.D., the director of the Movement Disorder Program at Hackensack University Medical Center and Professor of Neurology at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

A year after being told she had PSP, Representative Wexton is not only making headlines, but also history, for using the first of its kind text-to-speech app, generated by artificial intelligence, to help her speak again. She used the technology to deliver remarks on the House floor a few weeks ago and her team says she will continue to use it to perform other aspects of her job. This week Rep Wexton will put it to use at the Democratic National Convention, where she is serving as a delegate nominating Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

“The severity of speech problems in PSP can vary from person to person,” says Dr. Akbar. “Some people may only have mild speech problems, while others may sound slurred or slow, making it really difficult to communicate.”

But what exactly is PSP, what else does it impact and can it be treated?

“PSP is a type of atypical parkinsonism, meaning it shares some similarities with Parkinson's disease but has distinct features and symptoms that can also affect movement, balance, stiffness, eye control and cognition,” says Dr. Akbar, a neurologist who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of movement disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

It is estimated that just 6 in 100,000 people have PSP - with two of the more well-known sufferers being actor, Dudley Moore and singer, Linda Ronstadt.

While the exact cause of PSP is unknown, Dr. Akbar says it is believed to be caused by a buildup of a protein called tau in the brain. “Tau is normally involved in supporting the structure of brain cells, but in PSP, it forms abnormal clumps that damage and kill brain cells,” explains Dr. Akbar, who says while there is no single test for PSP, diagnosis is often based on a combination of symptoms, medical history, and neurological examination. Brain imaging scans, such as MRI, can help rule out other conditions.

“Unfortunately, there is no cure for PSP at this time, but there are treatments that can help manage some of the symptoms associated with PSP,” says Dr. Akbar. Treatments that include:

Medications: Medications can help improve some associated symptoms including stiffness, constipation, mood issues, cognitive decline.

Physical therapy: Physical therapy can help improve mobility and balance.

Occupational therapy: Occupational therapy can help people with PSP adapt to their limitations and maintain independence.

Speech therapy: Speech therapy can help improve communication skills.

The Movement Disorder Center at Hackensack University Medical Center offers a comprehensive range of services for patients with movement disorders, such as PSP, including:

Expert diagnosis and treatment: Dr. Akbar and his team use decades of combined experience to correctly diagnose the condition and develop an individualized care plan for each patient.

Multidisciplinary care: The center offers a team approach to care, with neurologists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and social workers working together to meet the needs of each patient.

Clinical trials: The center participates in clinical trials for new treatments for movement disorders, giving patients access to the latest advances in care.

Support groups: The center connects patients and their families with others in similar circumstances to understand the challenges of living with a movement disorder.

Representative Wexton’s team has said they hope the new text-to-speech technology app will help more people with disabilities express themselves.

