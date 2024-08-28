Newswise — This week, nearly 43,000 Titans began a new school year on Cal State Fullerton’s vibrant campus, encountering new campus leaders, building renovations and expanded learning opportunities.

CSUF President Ronald S. Rochon began his tenure as the university’s 10th president this summer. New leaders also include Celestina Barbosa-Leiker, dean of the College of Health and Human Development, and Jessica Yirush Stern, dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The College of Education’s first undergraduate program in urban learning launched this semester, as well as a new College of Humanities and Social Sciences SWANA minor that focuses on the cultures, languages, religions and influence of the Southwest Asia and North Africa region.

Fall classes are taking place in the College of the Arts’ newly renovated visual arts complex. Other upgrades to the visual arts complex include renovated classrooms for digital art concentrations, a green screen room and gallery spaces opening in November.

CSUF also is hosting events to mobilize campuswide voter participation and civic engagement ahead of the Nov. 5 general election. This includes the California University and College Ballot Bowl, a competition for colleges and universities to register the most voters.

Upcoming Events

Discoverfest for clubs and campus organizations, Sept. 4 - 5

CSUF Angels Night, Sept. 14

Convocation and State of the University, Sept. 19

Alumni and Family Weekend, Oct. 4 - 6

