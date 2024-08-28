Newswise — HARRISONBURG, Va. — As students across the country return to school for the 2024-25 academic year, faculty experts at James Madison University are providing advice to help students focus on their health and wellness, learning routines, budgeting and civic engagement.

Dr. John Almarode is with JMU’s College of Education and can discuss transitions, recalibrating routines and enhancing learner readiness.

Jeremy Akers is with JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Sciences and can discuss nutrition, exercise and weight management.

Trent Hargens , with JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, focuses on the physiological links between sleep quality, physical activity and sedentary behavior.

Dayna Henry , with JMU’s College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, studies sexuality education and can discuss sexual assault prevention and sexual and relationship health.

Jared Featherstone, a teacher of writing, mindfulness and critical thinking, is with JMU’s Learning Centers and can offer advice on mindfulness and learning.

Kara Dillard is the interim executive director of JMU’s Center for Civic Engagement . The center emphasizes the acquisition of knowledge to make one a more informed participant in our democracy, skills to make one a more effective participant, and values that embrace the common good. Dillard can discuss civic discourse and engagement.

Ron Rubin is a senior lecturer with JMU’s College of Business . He can discuss the importance of personal financing and can help students identify basic budgeting strategies , how to build credit worthiness, and save for retirement.

