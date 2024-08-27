Newswise — ESSEX, NY – For exemplary work in preparing their students for college and rewarding careers, 33 schools from across the U.S and Ireland were named 2023-24 Schools of Distinction (SOD), by CFES Brilliant Pathways, a nonprofit helping students from underserved districts achieve academic and career success.

The schools being recognized include three from Florida, four from Hawaii; two from Ireland; one from Massachusetts; 17 from Upstate New York; three from New York City; one from Ohio; and two from Pennsylvania.

The competitive award acknowledges the development and execution of a highly effective, year-long plan available to the entire student body. Ninety percent of students who enter the program from these rural and urban schools go on to college, according to CFES.

“These Schools of Distinction have committed to helping students who might otherwise have lost out on the lifetime of opportunities that college affords,” said Rick Dalton, CFES Brilliant Pathways President and co-CEO. “Their success, and their students’ success, continue to prove the value of the CFES 10-Point College and Career Readiness Plan, which is built around mentoring, career-building skills and on-site involvement with schools and businesses.”

Schools interested in participating in the CFES college and career readiness program can learn more at brilliantpathways.org.

Dalton said the mission has become more critical as educators emerged from the pandemic facing new challenges, from students whose focus had been interrupted by virtual learning and shifting attitudes about the value of college to rising interest in entrepreneurialism and the coming revolution of Artificial Intelligence.

Through it all, Dalton said the Schools of Distinction have excelled, and created “a culture of college and career readiness that is a foundation for economic development in their regions.”

To become a School of Distinction, a school must fulfill a meticulous and varied set of criteria. These include implementing cutting-edge, school wide programs that advance college and career readiness.

A global leader in helping underserved students become college and career ready, CFES currently supports 20,000 students through partnerships with 200 rural and urban K-12 schools and districts in 20 states and Ireland.

A full list of 2023-24 Schools of Distinction follows: Aiken New Tech High School, OH; August Ahrens Elementary School, HI; Balbriggan Community College, Ireland; Beekmantown High School, NY; Beekmantown Middle School, NY; Beverly Middle School, MA; Booker Middle School, FL; Boquet Valley Central School, NY; Brooklyn Institute for Liberal Arts, NY; Clearwater Fundamental Middle School, FL; Crown Point Central School, NY; Delaware Academy Central School at Delhi, NY; Dole Middle School, HI; Eximius College Preparatory Academy, NY; Friendship Central School, NY; General Brown Junior-Senior High School, NY; Gilbertsville Mount Upton Central School, NY; Kohala Middle School, HI; Moriah Central School, NY; Mulberry Middle School, FL; Northeastern Clinton Central School, NY; Northern Adirondack Central School, NY; Northern Lehigh High School, PA; Northern Lehigh Middle School, PA; Norwood Norfolk Central School, NY; Otsego Area Occupational Center, NY; Owen D. Young Central School, NY; Pelham Preparatory Academy, NY; Plattsburgh High School, NY; Richfield Springs Central School, NY; St. Joseph's Secondary School, Rush, Ireland; Ticonderoga Central School, NY; W.R. Farrington High School, HI