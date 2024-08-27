Newswise — As campaign season heats up, food price issues return to the center of the political debate. In recent days, both presidential candidates have highlighted the persistent concerns about the cost of food and touted their proposals’ abilities to lower prices. As with any promise on the campaign trail, proposals to lower food prices have been met with elation, skepticism, and criticism by a variety of stakeholders, including economists and food manufacturers. It appears unclear whether consumers and voters think that those in political power can help lower food prices if elected.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Purdue University experts review the latest results from the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey (GFAPS) to address this question.

