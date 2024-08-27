Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 21, 2024) — Next month, University of Kentucky partners will host the first-ever Symposium on Dis/Ability & Debility in Appalachia.

The symposium will take place Sept. 28, at the Healthy Kentucky Research Building on UK’s campus. A virtual component will also be available, to ensure accessibility to a broader audience. For more information on accessibility at the symposium, visit https://appalachiancenter.as.uky.edu/accessibility-symposium.

Scholars, advocates and people who are passionate about Appalachian and disability studies will unite with a goal to dismantle entrenched narratives and foster collaborative conversations and solutions for disabled Appalachians. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Registration for the symposium is now open through 11:59 p.m. EDT, Sept. 9. Additionally, abstract submissions for posters, short presentations or artistic presentations must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EDT, Aug. 23. To submit a proposal, both the registration and abstract submission forms must be completed.

A detailed schedule of events for the symposium will be released soon. To learn more, visit the website at https://appalachiancenter.as.uky.edu/symposium-disability-debility-appalachia.

The event is sponsored by the Appalachian Center and Appalachian Studies Program; the Department of Anthropology; the Disability Resource Center; the Human Development Institute; the Center for Health Equity Transformation; and the Office of LGBTQ* Resources.

Other units that are interested in sponsoring or collaborating are encouraged to reach out to the UK Appalachian Center at 859-257-4852 or [email protected].

Read more here.

