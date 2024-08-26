Newswise — To mobilize voter participation and civic engagement ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Cal State Fullerton is encouraging its campus community to register or re-register to vote before Nov. 5 and help the university win the California Secretary of State’s Ballot Bowl.

The California University and College Ballot Bowl is a friendly competition among California’s major higher education systems — including the California Community Colleges, California State University, University of California, and Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities — to register the most students, faculty, staff and community members to vote and showcase civic engagement efforts.

CSUF was crowned Ballot Bowl champion in 2020 out of the 95 campuses participating. That year, Titan students, faculty and staff members registered 2,716 voters in a mainly virtual educational environment to ensure safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters who are registered to vote in Orange County may vote in person at the Titan Student Union vote center beginning Nov. 2. The campus vote center will be open daily through Election Day, Nov. 5. The vote center also provides registration services to those who missed the voter registration deadline. Same-day voter registration will be offered to eligible citizens and they will be permitted to cast a “provisional ballot” in the Presidential Election.

The university also will host several fall events to educate the community on such topics as the propositions, polling and public opinion research, post-election analysis and how to engage in civil dialogue. Learn more at fullerton.edu/election.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kendra Morales, Associate Director of Public Relations, 657-278-4852, [email protected]

Cerise Valenzuela Metzger, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, 657-278-4856, [email protected]

Photo Caption:

Shaquille Manley, senior community coordinator in Cal State Fullerton’s Housing and Residential Engagement department, speaks with a student about the voter registration process.