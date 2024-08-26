Newswise — Toronto, August 26, 2024 – JMIR Publications, a leading publisher of digital health research, proudly marks its 25th anniversary with a special issue showcasing the remarkable advancements in the field. The anniversary issue features groundbreaking research studies and visionary perspectives, illustrating the transformative impact of digital health technologies, interventions, methods, and policy advancements on the future of health care.

“As we celebrate JMIR Publications' 25th anniversary, our anniversary issue commemorates the remarkable journey of digital health research and innovation,” said Gunther Eysenbach, Founder and CEO of JMIR Publications. “This initial release of articles offers a compelling introduction to the wealth of knowledge and innovation that will be showcased. As we continue to explore the remaining articles, we'll uncover more groundbreaking research and visionary perspectives.”

First articles from the theme issue:

The Second Life Metaverse and Its Usefulness in Medical Education After a Quarter of a Century explores the immersive virtual world platform Second Life and its impact on medical education.

A Quarter-Century of Online Informatics Education: Learners Served and Lessons Learned reviews the author's 25 years of experience with online learning in biomedical and health informatics.

Beyond Step Count: Are We Ready to Use Digital Phenotyping to Make Actionable Individual Predictions in Psychiatry? proposes a stepwise approach to achieve clinically actionable predictions in psychiatry using digital phenotyping.

The McMaster Health Information Research Unit: Over a Quarter-Century of Health Informatics Supporting Evidence-Based Medicine examines the evolution of health informatics in supporting evidence search and retrieval processes.

The Role of Assistive Technology in Enabling Older Adults to Achieve Independent Living: Past and Future presents evidence of a marked increase in the use of assistive technology by older adults over the last 25 years.

Impact of 25 Years of Mobile Health Tools for Pain Management in Patients With Chronic Musculoskeletal Pain evaluates the 25-year trend of mHealth interventions in CMP management.

Twenty-Five Years of Progress—Lessons Learned From JMIR Publications to Address Gender Parity in Digital Health Authorships investigates the gender distribution among first and last authors in digital health research, thereby identifying predicting factors of female authorship.

The complete anniversary issue is available on the JMIR Publications website.

