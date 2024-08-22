Newswise — OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (August 23, 2024) — CLA, formerly the Coin Laundry Association, is excited to welcome nearly 300 industry professionals to the 2024 WDF Workshop, taking place Sept. 18-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville. Tailored specifically for wash-dry-fold (WDF), pick-up and delivery (PUD), and commercial laundry services, this three-day event offers an expanded lineup of expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and focused networking opportunities at a larger venue. With a program curated by CLA, the most trusted voice in vended laundry for over 60 years, the workshop delivers specialized knowledge and essential connections to empower participants to drive growth and innovation within their businesses.

“The WDF Workshop is all about equipping laundry professionals with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to excel in an evolving industry,” said Brian Wallace, President and CEO, CLA. “This year’s agenda features insights from industry veterans and innovators, covering everything from advanced pricing models to scaling delivery services. Attendees will gain practical strategies directly from those who have successfully navigated these challenges, offering guidance they can immediately apply to strengthen their operations and drive growth.”

WDF Workshop focuses on three core pillars: education, networking, and exhibits, each addressing critical challenges and opportunities within the laundry industry. The agenda offers interactive sessions and panel discussions designed for practical learning, while the welcome reception, sponsored by Eastern Funding and Suds Digital, provides an early opportunity for meaningful connections. Attendees can also explore nearly 30 tabletops showcasing innovative products and technologies aimed at enhancing laundry operations. With its focus on actionable insights, the event is built to deliver strategies that directly address today’s industry needs.

The agenda features sessions covering a range of critical topics for today’s laundry professionals. Attendees will explore strategies for optimizing pricing models, scaling pick-up and delivery services, leveraging data for business growth, and understanding the impact of WDF and PUD on retail operations. Expert-led discussions will examine sales techniques for securing commercial accounts, innovative marketing approaches, and the latest industry trends. With content designed for both seasoned operators and those new to the industry, the program provides practical insights that can be applied across different areas of laundry operations.

“We’re excited to present an impressive lineup of industry leaders and experts at this year’s WDF Workshop,” added Wallace. “Each speaker brings a depth of experience that pushes beyond conventional thinking and introduces innovative approaches for moving the industry forward.”

Registration is currently open, with member rates at $899 and non-member rates at $1,099. Hotel accommodations at the Grand Hyatt Nashville are available until Sept. 4, 2024.

For more information on WDF Workshop 2024, including registration and agenda details, visit www.coinlaundry.org/wdf/.

