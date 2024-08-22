Newswise — In recent years, there’s been a general consensus that the Republican Party and most notably, former President Donald Trump and his supporters, have claimed ideals of patriotism and the image of the American flag for their political party and messaging. However, there appears to be a shift emerging within the Democratic Party to reclaim patriotism and the flag, as evidenced by the influx of American-themed apparel and displays of other national symbols at the convention this week. As The Washington Post writes, the debate over which party is more patriotic goes back decades.

If you’re looking for more context on this matter, please consider Peter Loge, director of the George Washington University School of Media & Public Affairs. Loge has nearly 30 years of experience in politics and communications, including a presidential appointment at the Food and Drug Administration and senior positions for Sen. Edward Kennedy and three members of the U.S. House of Representatives. He currently leads the GW Project on Ethics in Political Communication and continues to advise advocates and organizations. His expertise includes communications and political strategy.

“Democrats have refound the optimistic patriotism of John F. Kennedy who challenged the country to do better, of Bill Clinton who said he 'still believes in a place called hope' and that 'there is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what what is right with America,' of Barack Obama in 2004 saying that America is place where 'skinny kid with a funny name' had a place, a line he returned to last night, and of Amanda Gorman's poem at President Biden's inauguration,” Loge says.

“The message is an old one, that America is an ideal toward which we should always work. It's a patriotism of decency, honesty, freedom and hard work. It's a message that has worked for Democrats for decades, and it's one they hope works again in 2024.”

Loge also spoke with The Washington Post about this concept, saying that “Democrats in Chicago are ‘making the case that, for whatever its flaws, there is a lot to be proud of and that you can be both a proud Democrat and a proud American;.”

