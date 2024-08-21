Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 21, 2024) – On night two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a rally in Wisconsin, where they celebrated the party’s ceremonial roll call and nomination. Harris and Walz filled the same arena in Milwaukee that GOP delegates and party officials occupied for the Republican convention in July.

Todd Belt is the director of the Political Management Program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management. Belt is an expert on the presidency, campaigns and elections, mass media and politics, public opinion, and political humor. In addition to his expertise, Belt is co-author of four books and helps to run GW’s political poll, which recently shared new findings.

On Harris’s recent rally Belt observed, “She's trying to show the strength of the movement behind her. She's also poking the bear (Trump).”

Lesley Lopez is the director of Public Relations and Communications program as well as an Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Political Management. Lopez is an expert in campaign messaging and strategy as well as campaign finance. She has served as a Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the political start-up Run for Something, head of global communications for the U.S.-China Business Council and the Director of Communications for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She also is currently a state delegate in the Maryland General Assembly, representing District 39, and serves as Deputy Majority Whip.

Casey Burgat is the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management and host of its Mastering the Room podcast. Prior to joining GSPM, Burgat was a Senior Governance Fellow at the R Street Institute where his research focused on issues of congressional capacity and reform. Burgat co-authored Congress Explained: Representation and Lawmaking in the First Branch, a textbook on all things Congress.

