Newswise — HARRISONBURG, Va. — Cathy McKay, a professor of kinesiology at James Madison University, can provide expert insight into social inclusion, changing attitudes and perspectives toward disability, and Parasport education and awareness ahead of the start of the Paralympic Games Aug. 28 in Paris.

McKay teaches in the Physical and Health Education Teacher Education program and says individuals with disabilities are often considered different because they fail to fit the description of normalcy that is construed by beauty, attractiveness and able-bodiedness.

She collaborates with hundreds of JMU students each year in a Paralympic Skill Lab where world class Paralympic athletes come to campus to teach students about the Paralympics and competitive Parasport. The sessions include students learning and practicing the skills of wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, goalball and other sports featured in the Paralympic Games.

Cathy McKay teaches in the Physical and Health Education Teacher Education (PHETE) program in the Department of Kinesiology and is a faculty member in the JMU Graduate School. Her teaching responsibilities include School Health Content I and II, Instructional Strategies in Health Education, Diversity in the Schools, Student Teaching Supervision, and Research Methods for PHETE. Dr. McKay is passionate about relational leadership, equity and inclusion and teacher education pedagogy.

Dr. McKay’s research focuses on social inclusion, changing attitudes and perspectives toward disability and Parasport education and awareness. She enjoys research that is rooted in contact theory, and that applies contact theory in educational settings. She also conducts research related to teacher education and relationships in education. Dr. McKay empowers undergraduate and graduate students to experience the joy of research. She is a research fellow with the Research Council of SHAPE America.

McKay earned a bachelor's in kinesiology from James Madison University, a master's in community health education from Virginia Tech, and a doctorate in adapted physical education from the University of Virginia, with specialty areas in teacher education pedagogy and curriculum and instruction.