Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 21, 2024) – Night two of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago featured a highly anticipated lineup of speakers, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff, and former President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama. Speeches aside, what has a lot of people buzzing this morning is the music format the Democratic National Committee used during the ceremonial roll call – an intentional selection of songs paired to each state, with a notable performance from Lil Jon to introduce Georgia’s delegates.

Imani M. Cheers, associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film

Cheers says, “This is truly an amazing time to be alive! The Democratic Party has not had this level of energy and enthusiasm since 2008. The seamless blend of not only popular culture but hip hop specifically created an atmosphere filled with hope and optimism. The 2024 Democratic Convention, spearheaded by a Black woman, Minyon Moore, has already proven to be not only intentionally inclusive but is targeting younger and more diverse demographics. The bet is this energy will continue to the polls in November and will help Kamala Harris become the 47th President of the United States."

Loren Kajikawa is chair of the music program at the GW Corcoran School of the Arts & Design. His main area of research and teaching is American music of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, with special attention to the dynamics of race and politics. Kajikawa’s writings have appeared in American Music, Black Music Research Journal, ECHO: a music-centered journal, Journal of the Society for American Music, and Popular Music and Society, among others.

Kajikawa says, "It seems like there's a variety of strategies that were going on during night two of the DNC. The use of a DJ and the specific musical choices help establish a connection between the party/Harris and the audience (both at the convention and watching on TV). Sometimes connections are clear, such as choosing a song by a famous musician from the state. But other choices seem less obvious."

