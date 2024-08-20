Newswise — Today, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Hokkaido University of Japan announced their plan to explore collaborative opportunities in semiconductor education and research contributing to semiconductor workforce development initiatives.

The two universities recognized the new partnership with a letter of intent signing ceremony held in the Curtis R. Priem Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center, with representatives from the Hokkaido Prefecture government, the Japanese semiconductor company Rapidus, IBM, NY CREATES, and RPI faculty and students in attendance.

Before the signing ceremony, the Japanese delegation toured the IBM Quantum System One installed on-site at RPI, the first such system deployed on a university campus in the world. As a completely new branch of computing, quantum systems depend on hardware and systems engineering breakthroughs that are advancing the capabilities of quantum processors.

It is estimated that the world’s semiconductor industry will need to add more than 1 million workers by 2030 to keep up with the demand for chips, which are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars and appliances.

“RPI was honored to welcome our colleagues from Hokkaido University, Hokkaido Prefecture, and other important guests as we embark on an exciting partnership to support chip manufacturing and innovation,” said Martin A. Schmidt ’81 Ph.D., President of RPI. “Today was an excellent example of how universities, companies, and governments can and must work together to meet the workforce needs of an industry that touches so much of our modern lives.”

“Hokkaido University is accelerating the establishment of a system for the development of advanced human resources and the promotion of research in the field of semiconductors,” said Professor Kiyohiro Houkin, President of Hokkaido University. “I believe that by pursuing a collaborative relationship with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, which is conducting research with a progressive approach in semiconductors in the U.S., we will be able to provide higher quality education and contribute to the enhancement of research capabilities.”

“I believe that Hokkaido and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute have a strong connection. We have a long history and would like to continue building it,” said Naomichi Suzuki, Governor of Hokkaido Prefecture. “We believe that this collaboration between RPI and Hokkaido University will accelerate human resource development efforts in Hokkaido, and we feel that this collaboration is extremely encouraging.”

The RPI-Hokkaido University partnership comes at a key moment in U.S. and Japanese chip manufacturing.

Located in an epicenter of U.S. semiconductor research and manufacturing, RPI is a longtime leader in chips innovation. In Hokkaido, the northernmost island of Japan, Rapidus is building a leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing facility. Rapidus and Hokkaido University recently formed a collaboration around semiconductor education and research, and Rapidus and IBM have also announced a partnership.

“One of our three founding pillars is contributing and furthering human resource capabilities,” said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO of Rapidus Corporation. “Close international coordination – throughout academia and industry – is extremely important as we look to collaborate on the global workforce requirements to develop and manufacture cutting-edge semiconductors. We congratulate RPI and Hokkaido University on this latest milestone, which is another vital step in accelerating workforce advancement.”

Earlier in the day, the Japanese delegation visited the Albany Nanotechnology Center, where NY CREATES, Empire State Development, and Governor Suzuki recognized a partnership in support of the global semiconductor industry.