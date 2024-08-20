Newswise — San Antonio, TX — August 11, 2024 — The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) has awarded Mary Ellen Hatch, MSN RN CRRN FARN, the organization's first posthumous Distinguished Service Award. The award was presented during the grand opening ceremony of ARN’s 50th Rehabilitation Nursing Conference by ARN President Maureen Musto, MS RN APRN-CNS ACNS-BC CRRN FARN, in honor of Hatch’s significant contributions to rehabilitation nursing as well as the organization.

Hatch, who passed away unexpectedly in November 2023, just months into her presidency at ARN, dedicated more than 15 years to the organization. Musto recognized Hatch’s steadfast commitment to ARN’s mission during her remarks. "Mary Ellen was a fearless leader who continually pushed the boundaries of our organization. Her dedication to advancing rehabilitation nursing was unwavering," Musto said.

Among Hatch’s many contributions, she pioneered the Institutional Membership partnership between ARN and Encompass Health, which expanded ARN benefits to more than 250 Encompass employees, including access to certification discounts and conference registrations. Hatch’s family attended the ceremony and conference to continue her legacy in spirit.

"As president, I am truly honored to follow in her footsteps," Musto said. "We are committed to upholding the standards of excellence she set during her time on the board."

The Distinguished Service Award is not always presented annually, highlighting the significance of this recognition. Hatch’s award was accepted on her behalf by Elizabeth Squires, DNP RN CRRN NEA-BC Vice President of Nursing Operations at Encompass Health.

"Mary Ellen was proud to be a rehabilitation nurse and part of the ARN," Squires said. "Her passion for nursing leadership and rehabilitation nursing was evident in everything she did. She will live on through the impact she had on others."

Squires also shared a memory of Hatch from 2021, when she led a group of Chief Nursing Officers in singing "Lean on Me" during a critical post-pandemic meeting. The moment exemplified Hatch’s compassionate leadership and ability to inspire those around her.

"Mary Ellen was always thinking about others and making sure everyone else was okay," Squires said. "Thank you to ARN for honoring her tremendous work in rehabilitation nursing.

This posthumous recognition stands as a testament to Mary Ellen’s enduring influence on the ARN and the broader rehabilitation nursing community.

About the Association of Rehabilitation Nurses

The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) promotes and advances professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, collaboration, and research to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by disability and chronic illness. Founded in 1974, ARN represents nearly 4,000 rehabilitation nursing professionals across the country. For more information, visit rehabnurse.org.