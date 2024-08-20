Newswise — The University of Delaware is pleased to announce the appointment of alumnus Lawrence “Larry” Cunningham as the new director of its John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance. Cunningham will officially assume the role on September 23, 2024.

Founded in 2000 within the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics, the Weinberg Center is the only corporate governance center in Delaware and one of the longest-standing academic centers dedicated to corporate governance.

Cunningham, a distinguished UD alumnus with a bachelor of arts in economics, is a leading authority on corporate governance, corporate culture and corporate law. Cunningham served for a decade as a member of the Lerner College Dean’s NYC Advisory Council, and has participated in many UD and Weinberg Center events over the years, including delivering the 2024 Weinberg Distinguished Lecture.

“We are thrilled to welcome Larry Cunningham back to UD as the new director of the Weinberg Center,” said Oliver Yao, Dean of the Lerner College. “Larry’s extensive expertise as an author, researcher, board member, lawyer, and speaker will be invaluable in advancing the Center’s mission. His remarkable achievements in corporate governance make him an ideal leader for this esteemed institution.”

A Delaware native, Cunningham is a leading expert on corporate governance who has held diverse roles as a university professor, program director and dean, author and commentator, public company board member, and corporate lawyer.

Currently a professor emeritus at George Washington University, Cunningham also holds directorships at Markel Group (New York Stock Exchange), Constellation Software (Toronto Stock Exchange), and Kelly Partners Group Holdings (Australian Stock Exchange). For the past two years, he served as special counsel at Mayer Brown, advising clients on corporate governance and providing thought leadership in the field.

“I am honored to give back to my alma mater through my role at the Weinberg Center,” Cunningham said. “The University and the Center are central institutions in sustaining Delaware’s national leadership in the field of corporate governance, particularly as the field has become increasingly complex in recent years. I look forward to adding value in those roles.”

Widely cited in the press, Cunningham has twice testified before Congress on corporate governance matters. Cunningham’s influential works include the international bestseller The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America and the award-winning books Contracts in the Real World and Berkshire Beyond Buffett. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award in Corporate Governance from the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) in 2018 and has been honored by NACD as among the “most influential people in corporate governance and in the boardroom.”

Cunningham is succeeding Justin Klein, who is completing a three-year term of successful leadership of the Weinberg Center. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Justin Klein for his exemplary service as director,” Dean Yao said. “Under Justin’s leadership, the Weinberg Center has significantly advanced the field of corporate governance.”

For more information about the University of Delaware's John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, please visit https://weinberg.udel. edu.