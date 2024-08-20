Newswise — WASHINGTON (August 20, 2024) – Five social media influencers will be speakers at this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. A stage typically reserved for party nominees, veteran office holders and political up-and-comers, will now be shared with Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor, Carlos Eduardo Espina, Olivia Julianna and John Russell; a group of millennial and Gen Z influencers with a collective following of over 24 million people.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available for DNC commentary, storytelling trends, and analysis. If you would like to speak to an expert, please contact the GW Media Relations Team at [email protected].

Imani M. Cheers, an associate professor of digital storytelling, is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film.

Lesley Lopez is the director of Public Relations and Communications program as well as an Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of Political Management. Lopez is an expert in media relations, digital storytelling, content creation, inclusive strategic communications and coalition building, and writing. She has served as a journalist, founder of a boutique PR firm, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer for the political start-up Run for Something, head of global communications for the U.S.-China Business Council and the Director of Communications for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee. She also is currently a state delegate in the Maryland General Assembly, representing District 39, and serves as Deputy Majority Whip.

-GW-