Newswise — Former Republican New York congressman George Santos pleaded guilty yesterday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and admitted to an array of other frauds and deceits. The plea allows the disgraced former lawmaker to avoid a trial that was set for next month. However, Santos agreed to pay nearly $375,000 in restitution and will serve a minimum of two years in prison.

David Szakonyi, associate professor of political science, focuses on corruption, clientelism, and political economy in Russia, Western Europe, and the United States. My book -- Politics for Profit: Business, Elections, and Policymaking in Russia (Cambridge University Press, Cambridge Studies in Comparative Politics, 2020) -- examines why business people run for elected political office worldwide, how their firms perform as a result, and whether individuals with private sector experience make different policy decisions. Other research looks at the effectiveness of anti-corruption campaigns, employers mobilizing their voters to turnout during elections, and nepotism under authoritarian rule.

Jessica Tillipman, Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies and Government Contracts Advisory Council Professorial Lecturer in Government Contracts Law, Practice & Policy at the George Washington University Law School. Tillipman is an expert in Anti-Corruption & Compliance, anti-corruption, ethics, and compliance issues in government procurement, government contracts and white collar criminal defense.

Dean Tillipman serves as a Senior Advisor to the American Bar Association, International Anti-Corruption Committee, a Faculty Advisor to the Public Contract Law Journal, and an Advisory Board member of The Government Contractor.

