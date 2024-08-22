Newswise — Prof. Dr. Kumkom Pornprasit, Dean of the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, and Mr. Kunchit Jitratan, Director of Chulalongkorn University’s Office of Art and Culture, received the host flag for the 20th ASEAN and 10th ASEAN+3 Youth Cultural Forum in 2025, along with representatives from 4 other universities, namely Mahidol University, Chiang Mai University, Burapha University, and Prince of Songkla University, in the closing ceremony of the 19th ASEAN and 9th ASEAN+3 Youth Cultural Forum 2024 on June 27, 2024, at University Brunei Darussalam, Brunei.

The 20th ASEAN and 10th ASEAN+3 Youth Cultural Forum in 2025 at Chulalongkorn University will welcome over 300 participants from over 50 universities in 13 countries, as well as universities in Thailand.

The forum’s activities include an academic conference, artistic and musical performances, and the study of the lifestyles of ASEAN people from different regions. These activities aim to foster understanding and create a network among students and professors within the ASEAN community.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pattara Komkam, Head of the Music Department at Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University, Head of the AUN-AYCF Thailand, is the sole designer of all performances representing Thailand.

Miss Boosara Kanchanalai, Thai Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam in Bandar Seri Begawan, was also present at the performances and the flag-receiving ceremony.