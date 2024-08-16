Newswise — The Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS) is pleased to announce that Professor Alison Noble, currently serving as the Technikos Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Oxford, rejoins us as a Senior Fellow of the Institute.

Professor Noble is a distinguished scholar in biomedical engineering. She is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Institute of Engineering and Technology, and the Royal Academy of Engineering. Her exemplary career includes serving as the Director of the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Oxford from 2012 to 2016.

Her research focuses on the interface of AI with computer vision and clinical medicine, particularly advancing ultrasound imaging through machine learning. Professor Noble's pioneering contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including the BMVA Distinguished Researcher award and the Royal Society Gabor Medal.

In 2023, she was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to Engineering and Biomedical Imaging. Professor Noble’s return to HKIAS promises to bring expertise to the Institute in advancing scientific excellence.

View the detailed profile of Professor Alison Noble and the full list of our existing Senior Fellows on the HKIAS website.