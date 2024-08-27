Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — What makes a hero? Award-winning writer Linda Fritz seeks an answer to this age-old question in her book, Answering Alaska’s Call, which details her uncle’s true life story as the first ophthalmologist to live and practice in Alaska. Linda will host a free lecture on her book on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 2:30 p.m. PDT at the Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye® in San Francisco. In addition to the author’s presentation, participants can purchase a copy of the book and have it signed at the event.

An Eventbrite RSVP is required to attend this free event.

Drawing from archival materials and family recollections, Answering Alaska's Call chronicles the life of pioneering ophthalmologist Milo Fritz, MD, who left the comforts of his 1940s suburban life to become a physician, bush pilot, and legislator in the territory of Alaska. Dr. Fritz’s story is intertwined with 20th century medical and Alaskan history, including World War II, advances in aviation, the territory’s transition to statehood, the Good Friday Earthquake, the discovery of oil, and the passage of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

“The museum strives to be a center for community, education, and a place to celebrate the leaders making a difference in ophthalmology,” said Jenny Benjamin, director of the Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye. “We’re delighted to help Linda Fritz share this inspiring story about the adventurous physician who dedicated his life to bringing modern medicine to a place and time in history that received very little medical attention, particularly in relation to eye care.”

The Museum of the Eye is located on the ground floor of the American Academy of Ophthalmology in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood. For more information about the museum, visit: www.aao.org/museum-media-kit

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.