Newswise — “Wind turbines generated more electricity than coal-burning power plants across the United States in March and April, outstripping the dirtiest fuel for two consecutive months for the first time, according to the Energy Information Administration. The crossover in wind and coal generation is the latest milestone in the country’s energy transition as renewables rise and coal declines. In recent years, breakthroughs in technology have lowered the cost of building new wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage, helping renewable energy replace coal as the cheapest power source in many places.” (Via The New York Times)

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Scott Sklar, Sustainable Energy Director of the George Washington University’s Environment & Energy Management Institute and the Director of the George Washington Solar Institute. Sklar is also the Founder and President of The Stella Group, Ltd., a 21-year-old global strategic technology optimization owner’s-rep firm for clean distributed energy users and companies. His expertise is blended sustainable energy solutions: all the renewable energy sources, all the types of high value energy efficiency, and all the different types of energy storage as well as how it all relates to energy resiliency, reliability, and lessening climate change impacts.

Broadly, his research interests include renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable infrastructure, climate change, environmental quality, water, and energy risks. He teaches the Sustainable Energy Production & Climate Issues and Renewable Energy & Critical Infrastructure courses.

